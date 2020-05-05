Elva A. Renner, 96, of Columbia, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Luther Acres. She was the wife of the late Paul F. Renner who passed away on August 1, 1999. She was born in Bloomsburg, daughter of the late Clyde C. and Dora Mae Workman Ritter. She was a tube assembler for RCA Corp before her retirement. Elva was a member of St. James Lutheran Church; and the Eastern Star, Donegal Chapter #422. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, word search puzzles, dancing at SunnyBrook Ballroom, her cat, "Tinseltown", and her grand and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by two sons: Dennis W. Renner (companion: Michael Krone), Washington, DC; and Barry L. (Joan M.) Renner, Elkton, MD. Two grandchildren: Andrew L. (Annamaria) Renner and Angela M. Darrenkamp. Three great-grandchildren: Rylan S. and Ethen S. Darrenkamp; and Mia Rosalee Renner. She was preceded in death by one brother: Leonard Ritter. Two sisters: Helen Mosher and Elva's twin: Jean Fisher.
A Drive-thru Viewing will be held at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 114 West Main Street, Mountville on Friday, May 8, 2020 from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. Private Interment will be in Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: Luthercare.org Corona Virus Relief. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
