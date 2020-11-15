Elton R. Keener, 83, formerly of Richland, PA, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020 in the Brethren Village, Lititz, PA. He was the husband of the late Rita K. Ziegler Keener who died in 2012. He was born in Heidelberg Township, Lebanon County on September 11, 1937, a son of the late James F. and Laura Miller Keener. Elton was employed as a fish farmer, last working at Limestone Springs. He served in the U.S. Air Force. He was a member of St. Paul's UCC in Schaefferstown; Williamson Lodge #307 F&AM; Tall Cedars of Lebanon; Shriner's of Reading; Richland American Legion, Post 880; Womelsdorf Rod and Gun Club; Sinnamahonning Sportsmans Club. He enjoyed gardening, going to his cabin in Driftwood, PA; was a volunteer driver for Shiner's Children's Hospital and loved following his grandchildren playing sports.
Elton is survived by daughter, Beth A. (Keener) Smith wife of John M. of Myerstown; daughter-in-law, Kristi (Renninger) Keener of Myerstown; grandchildren, Hilari M. (Keener) Murphy wife of Ryan of Wallingford, PA; Dylan J. Keener husband of Leigh Anne of Ann Arbor, MI; Jaclyn L. (Smith) Hackman wife of Samuel of Myerstown; Erika N. (Smith) Baker wife of Daniel of Rapid City, SD; Mackenzie L. Smith of Myerstown; great-grandchildren, Colton and Lea Hackman; Finn and Rowan Murphy; and Henry Keener; sister, Myrle Burnside of Locust Grove, VA. He was preceded in death by son, Bryan D. Keener who died in 2015; brothers, Jay, James, and Louis Keener; sister, Ethel Kreiser.
Funeral service will be held on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at 2 p.m. in St. Paul's United Church of Christ, 1304 Heidelberg Ave., Schaefferstown, PA 17088, with a viewing beginning on Sunday at 1 p.m. Interment will be made in the Schaefferstown Cemetery. Masonic service will be conducted by Williamson Lodge #307 F&AM at 12:45 p.m. in the church. Please consider following CDC guidelines and wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shriner's Hospital for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607 or St. Paul's UCC. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling his arrangements. www.clauserfh.com