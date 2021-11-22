Elsie Z. Zimmerman, 82, of Martindale, died Thursday, November 18, 2021 at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital following a brief illness.
She was the wife of the late Ray W. Zimmerman who died January 6, 2021. Born in Ephrata, she was the daughter of the late Clayton and Hettie Zimmerman Zimmerman.
Elsie was a partner with her late husband in Ray’s Plumbing. She was a member of the Martindale Mennonite Church, Weaverland Conference. She thoroughly enjoyed and cherished the time she spent with her family.
Surviving are four children, Mary Ann married to Lamar High, Beavertown, Eva Jane married to Kevin Martin, Lititz, Melvin R. married to N. Jane (Burkholder) Zimmerman, Martindale, and Jay Edwin married to Melissa (Steh) Zimmerman, OK; 19 grandchildren, and 20 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by four daughters, Esther Fay, Edith May, Kathryn Kay and Janet Marie Zimmerman, a grandson Jayden Zimmerman, and two siblings Clarence Zimmerman and Edna Zimmerman.
Her Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 9:30 A.M. at the Martindale Mennonite Church, 905 Martindale Road, Ephrata, PA with Bishop Amos G. Martin, Paul Hurst, David Martin and Amos K. Martin officiating. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. A Viewing will be held on Tuesday from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM at the Martindale Mennonite Fellowship Center, 352 Martindale Road, Ephrata, PA. Kindly omit flowers. Arrangements by the Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill, PA.
