Elsie Z. Martin, 84, of 798 Hopeland Rd., Lititz, died Thursday, July 30, 2020 at her home. She was preceded in death by her husband, Weaver H. Martin, Jr. in 2011.
Born in Churchtown, she was the daughter of the late John N. and Susanna E. (Zimmerman) Sauder.
She was a homemaker and a member of Hopeland Mennonite Church.
Surviving are three children: James S. Martin, Lititz, Darlene S. married to Daryl Weaver, Myerstown and Dale S. married to Elsa Mae (Rutt) Martin, New Holland, nine grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and four sisters: Verna Z. married to Lewis Hoover, Lewisburg, Anna Mae married to Isaac Shirk, Narvon, Lydia Ann married to Irvin Zimmerman, New Holland, Martha Z. married to David Weaver, Pembroke, KY.
She was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Jolene Weaver.
Her funeral will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at Springville Mennonite Church with Bishop Melvin H. Martin, Elam Ray Martin, Jay Martin, and Wilmer Martin officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. A viewing will be held on Sunday from 5 – 8 p.m. at the Midway Reception Center. Kindly omit flowers. The Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill is in charge of arrangements.
A living tribute »