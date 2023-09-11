Elsie W. Martin, 100, of Fairmount Homes, passed away on Friday, September 8, 2023, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
She was born in Lancaster County to the late Noah and Leah (Wenger) Auker and was the wife of the late Paul M. Martin, who passed away in 1994.
She was a member of Heritage Mennonite Church, Stevens. Elsie had a servant's heart and was a gentle and caring woman. She volunteered at Fairmount Homes for over 30 years. In addition to being a homemaker, Elsie had worked at Spring Glen Foods. She loved to quilt, enjoyed marble games, and putting puzzles together. Elsie enjoyed spending time in her garden with her flowers and feeding the birds.
Elsie is survived by three daughters, Arlene Long, Mabel Miller, both of Wellsboro, Joyce, wife of Harold Martin of Lititz; 8 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; 7 great-great-grandchildren and a sister, Edna Martin.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Ruthann Myers; three brothers, Norman Auker, Willis Auker, Paul Auker; two sisters, Lydia Linberg and Alice Brubacher.
A viewing will take place on Friday, September 15, 2023, from 9 to 10 AM, at Farmcrest Chapel at Fairmount Homes, 1100 Farm Crest Drive, Ephrata, PA 17522, followed by her funeral service at 10 AM, with Pastor Eugene Weaver officiating. Interment will take place in the Metzler Mennonite Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Elsie's memory may be made to Fairmount Homes Benevolent Fund, 333 Wheat Ridge Dr., Ephrata, PA 17522.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
A living tribute »