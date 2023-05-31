Elsie S. Eberly, 90, a resident of the Zerbe Retirement Community, passed away on Friday, May 26, 2023.
She was the wife of the late James G. Eberly who died in 2019. Born in Ephrata, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Lillie Sensenig Bicher.
Elsie was a homemaker who taught English one year at Gehman's Mennonite School and also worked at Provident Bookstores. She enjoyed crafting, knitting, crocheting, games and puzzles. She was a member of the Conestoga Mennonite Church.
Surviving are five children, Kenneth husband of Betty Eberly of Oley, Marian Eberly of Narvon, James Lamar husband of Bethene Eberly of Kingsley, Paul Marvin husband of Lori Eberly of Reinholds, and Linda Jane wife of Charles Lauver of East Earl; 12 grandchildren, 37 great grandchildren; a sister Mary Hoover and a brother Henry Bicher, Jr. She was looking forward to meeting two additional great grandchildren who will be born in the next few months. She was preceded in death by siblings Emma Eberly, Minnie Bicher, Ada Eberly, Edna Eberly, Jacob Bicher and Warren Bicher.
A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, June 6, at 11:00 A.M. at the Conestoga Mennonite Church, 2779 Main St., Morgantown, PA. Interment in the Bowmansville Mennonite Cemetery. Viewings will be held at the Eckenroth Funeral Home, 209 E. Main St., Terre Hill, PA on Monday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 PM and at the church on Tuesday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com
