Heaven's kitchen gained a baker when Elsie P. Minnich, 82, of Quarryville, entered into rest on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the Quarryville Presbyterian Retire-ment Community, where she had been residing. Born in Strasburg, she was a daughter of the late Aldus J. and Nora (Metzler) Peters. Her husband, Walter G. Minnich, Jr. passed away in 2008.
After graduating from Solanco High School, Elsie was first employed at the former Rhoads Restaurant, and later worked at the former Walter & Hassel Lumber Yard. She then went to work for the Acme Corporation, where she retired after 30 years.
Elsie was a long-standing active member of St. Paul's Church. She won several awards for her needlepoint and baked goods at the Solanco, Lampeter, and Ephrata Fairs. Elsie also enjoyed working in her flower garden and collecting Hallmark Ornaments, sea shells, and leaves. Because of Elsie's late husband's love of trains, she and Walter loved to travel by train.
Elsie is survived by sons: Greg and his wife Lisa (Vasco) Minnich, of Quarryville, and Jeff and his wife Bonnie (Wagner) Minnich, also of Quarryville. Three grandchildren, Kristen and her fiancé, Sheldon MacDonald, Chad and his wife, Brittany (Musselman) Minnich, and Kelsey, and her husband, Craig Hassinger. Also surviving are 3 great-grandchildren, and brothers: Martin, Walter, Ray, and Roy Peters. She was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Peters.
The family would like to thank staff in the Memory Support Unit at QPRC for all their love and support.
Services celebrating Elsie's life will be on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. from St. Paul's Church, 1 West Fourth Street, Quarryville, PA. The family will receive guests at the church from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m., and also immediately following the service.
Please omit flowers; contributions may be made in Elsie's memory to St. Paul's Church at the above address. Please sign the guestbook at
A living tribute »