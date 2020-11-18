Elsie N. Mellinger Charles, 90, of Strasburg, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at the home of her son Arthur Mellinger.
She was the wife of the late Roy H. Charles for twenty-one years. Her first husband, Albert Mellinger, died in 1991. Born in Manor Township, she was the daughter of the late Norman and Ida Leaman Newcomer.
Elsie will be lovingly remembered by three sons, Robert (Nancy), Quarryville, Richard (Karen), Lancaster, and Arthur (Becky), Strasburg; stepchildren, James Charles, Millersville and Anna (Dwight) Houser, Glenfield, NY; 7 grandchildren, 3 step-grandchildren and 7 step-great-grandchildren; and a brother Edward Newcomer, Idaho, sister Miriam (James) Haverstick, Lancaster, and sister-in-law Mary Newcomer, Bellefontaine, OH.
She was preceded in death by brothers Earl Newcomer and Arthur Newcomer.
Elsie worked as a bookkeeper for Educators Mutual Insurance Company and kept records for the dairy farm and Meals on Wheels. She enjoyed balancing the books to the penny. In later years, she prepared food at John Herr Market and Strasburg Market Basket. She was a member of Strasburg Mennonite Church.
Elsie will be remembered for her love of family, her quiet and gentle spirit, her smile, and baking whoopie pies.
A viewing will take place Saturday November 21st from 9:30 to 11 AM, followed by the Funeral at 11 AM with Rev. John D. Meck officiating, at Strasburg Mennonite Church, 1514 Village Rd., Strasburg, PA. The service will be available to view through a Live Stream link on Elsie's obituary page on BachmanSnyder.com.
Interment in Strasburg Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.
To send online condolences, please visit BachmanSnyder.com717-687-7644