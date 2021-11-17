Elsie N. Burkholder, 80, of Leola, passed away on Monday, November 15, 2021, at home.
She was born in Upper Leacock Township to the late Samuel R. and Anna Mary S. (Nolt) Burkholder.
She was a member of Groffdale Mennonite Church (Groffdale Conference).
Elsie was a quilt maker.
Elsie is survived by four siblings, Paul N., husband of the late Frances R. Burkholder of Leola, Elmer N., husband of Mary H. Burkholder of Leola, Esther N. Burkholder, with whom she resided, Sarah N., wife of the late John Z. Brubacher of Leola; a brother -in-law, J. Jacob Zimmerman of Greenwood, WI; two sisters-in-law, Emma Z. Burkholder of Ionia, IA, Anetta M. Burkholder of East Earl and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her a parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Ivan N., Leroy N., and Willis N. Burkholder; three sisters, Martha N. Burkholder, Anna Mary N. Burkholder, and Katie N. Zimmerman and a stillborn brother.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, November 18, 2021, from 2 to 6 PM at the late residence, 183 Forest Hill Road, Leola. Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 19, 2021, 8:45 AM at the late residence, with further services at 9:30 AM from the Groffdale Mennonite Church, 90 Groffdale Church Road, Leola, with Bishop Ammon Weaver officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
