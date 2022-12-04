Elsie Marie (Chaffin) Herr, 84, of New Holland, PA, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 1, 2022, surrounded by her loving family following a lengthy illness. Born October 24, 1938, in Cortez, Colorado, she was the daughter of the late Victor and Elsie (Wilson) Chaffin. She was first married to David R. Hess for over 32 years until his death on December 25, 1999. Following David's death, she married Martin R. Herr on July 16, 2005.
Marie was a member of Word of Life Chapel, Bainbridge. She was a graduate of Lancaster School of Nursing and Lancaster Bible College. While at Lancaster Bible College, Marie was active in the Cross Paths program and helped start the Single Adult Christian Fellowship group.
In addition to her husband, Martin, of 17 years, she will be lovingly missed by two daughters: Linda M. Arndt Coble, married to Robert Coble, of Mount Joy, and Beth A. Elkins, married to Scott, of Lititz. Also surviving are two stepdaughters: Linda J. Herr, married to James Wheeler, of Akron, and Norma J. Herr Harris, married to Bernard Harris, of Lancaster; nine grandchildren, one great-granddaughter. One of nine children, she is survived by two sisters and two brothers, as well as Marie's extended family and caring friends. In addition to her parents and first husband, she was preceded in death by one sister and three brothers, and son-in-law Bruce Arndt.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Word of Life Chapel, 139 Wickersham Road, Bainbridge, PA 17502. Burial will follow in Marietta Cemetery. Family visitation will be held at the Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, 717-367-1543, on Tuesday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and also at the church on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mrs. Herr's memory to Word of Life Chapel, www.wordoflifechapel.org and mailed to the address listed above.
