Elsie Marie Booth, 84, of Buck Road, Quarryville, PA went home to be with the Lord at her residence on Friday, September 2, 2022. She was the wife of Charles O. Booth, Jr. Born in Lancaster County she was the daughter of the late Roy Waltman and Mary Frances Eshleman Byers.
She was employed as a secretary for her husband's construction business, Charles O. Booth, Jr. Building Contractor and also as a school bus driver.
She enjoyed crocheting, quilting, hunting, birdwatching, going to the mountains, and planting flowers, especially geraniums.
Elsie adored her family and friends.
Surviving besides her husband Charles are 5 daughters, Charlene M. Garrett of Pequea, Marlene F. (Howard) Turner of Blain, PA, Collene (Roy) Haldeman of Drumore, Laurie (David) Unruh of Holtwood, Shellene A. (Charles) Rittenhouse, Jr. of Pequea; 21 grandchildren; 40 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her step mother Pearl Bowman; her grandson Timothy Scott Lefever; her son-in-law John R. Garrett; her 2 sisters, Bertha Johnson, Helen P. Frey; her brother Roy Byers, Jr.; her 2 step sisters, Janet Campbell, Carolyn Chandler; and by her step brother Loren Kreider.
Elsie's family would like to thank Hospice and Community Care for their support. Donations may be made in Elsie's name to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
Services are private. reynoldsandshivery.com
