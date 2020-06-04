Elsie Mae Sweigart, 79, of 628 Peters Rd., Gordonville died Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at her home. Her husband of 61 years, Galen E. Sweigart, survives.
Born in New Holland, she was the daughter of the late Clyde Buzzard and Mamie Weller.
Most of her life was spent as a homemaker. She enjoyed singing, attending yard sales and supported her children and grandchildren by attending their sporting events. She was a member of Ranck's United Methodist Church but in recent years was attending Summit View BIC Church.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by five children: Galen E., Jr. "Gig", New Holland,, Karen E. married to Steve Diener, Bird-in-Hand, Brian K. "Butchie" married to Deborah Sweigart, New Holland, Cheryl A. married to Clint Houck, New holland, and Darryl E. "Whitey" married to Beth Sweigart, New Holland, nine grandchildren: Courtney Carlson, Casey married to Jeremy Horning, Corey, Jeremy and Joshua Houck, Wyatt, Ashley, Kristen, and Lindsey Sweigart and four great-granddaughters: Willow and Piper Carlson and Reagan and Brynlee Horning and five siblings: Doris married to Ray Englerth, Myrtle Houck, Larry "Pete" Weller, John Weller and Frank Weller.
She was preceded in death by three siblings: Robert Weller, Sharon Weller and Jackie Whirt.
A celebration of life for Elsie Mae will be held on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at 2 p.m. at 628 Peters Rd., Gordonville. Please dress casually and bring a lawn chair. A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Kindly omit flowers. If desired, memorials may be sent to Hospice & Community Care, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125 or the Alzheimer's Association, Greater Pennsylvania Chapter, 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E-201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.
