Elsie M. Shirk, 45, of 284 Kurtz Rd., Ephrata, PA, passed away Thursday, February 3, 2022, at the home of her parents, 910 Crooked Lane, Ephrata, after a lengthy battle with cancer. Born in West Earl Township, she was the daughter of Ammon Z. and the late Martha H. (Martin) Shirk.
She was a member of the Martindale Mennonite Church, Old Order Groffdale Conference. She was a school teacher and a homemaker.
In addition to her father and stepmother Anna Mae H. (Martin) Shirk, she is survived by six siblings, Lena M., wife of Wilmer S. Weaver of Newville, Norman M., husband of Rachel Z. (Weaver) Shirk, of Ephrata, Jonas M., husband of Elaine Z. (Hoover) Shirk of Ephrata, Sarah M., wife of Amos Ray Leid of Shippensburg, Harvey M., husband of Lydia Ann (Hurst) Shirk of Ephrata, and Marie M., wife of Jason R. Hoover of Ephrata; 17 nephews and 19 nieces.
In addition to her mother, she is preceded in death by a brother, Ammon M. Shirk and a nephew.
A viewing will be held Sunday, February 6, 2022, from 1 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM, at her parents residence, 910 Crooked Lane, Ephrata. Funeral services will be held Monday, February 7, 2022, at 9 AM, at the residence, with further services from Conestoga Mennonite Church, 313 N. Farmersville Rd., Ephrata, at 9:30 AM. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata.
A living tribute »