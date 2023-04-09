Elsie M. Miller, 84, of Columbia, went to heaven on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at Lancaster General Hospital. She was the wife of Charles D. Miller, Jr. for 51 years before he passed away. She was born in Lancaster, daughter of the late John and Dorothy Hall Spackman. Elsie was a member of Concordia Evangelical Lutheran Church and enjoyed cross-stitching, crossword and word search puzzles, jigsaw puzzles and history shows. She also loved and treasured spending time with all of her family.
She is survived by one daughter-in-law: Joyce Miller, West Hempfield Township. One son-in-Law: Don Henning, Mountville. Six grandchildren: Brian, Sara, Steve, Tyler, Whitney and Daniel. Nine great-grandchildren: Corianne, Cameron, Dylan, Madalynn, Mya, Sadie, Faith, Lenny and Charlotte. Two brothers: David (Rita) Spackman and James Spackman, all of Columbia. Three sisters: Alice J. Weitzel, Lititz, Ruthann Morrow, Marietta and Regina Sherick, Columbia. She was preceded in death by one son: Stephen D. Miller and one daughter: Lisa M. Henning.
The Celebration of Life Service will be held at Concordia Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3825 Concordia Road, Columbia on Friday, April 14, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Mary Anne Kingsborough, officiating. Visitation from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Interment in the church memorial garden. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: Smile Train, 633 Third Ave., 9th Floor, New York, NY 10017. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Columbia/Mountville. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com