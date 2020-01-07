Elsie M. Martin, 101, of New Holland, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Garden Spot Village. Her husband preceded her in 2006.
Born in Kinzers, she was the daughter of the late John and Anna (Brackbill) Groff. After their marriage in 1940, she and Earl lived near Leola and later moved to New Holland. Elsie was a member of the Stumptown Mennonite Church where she was active in the sewing circle.
Elsie was a homemaker and enjoyed children. Her home was a welcoming place for many, including Fresh Air children and a foster son, Hosby Talford. She liked gardening, flowers, and embroidery.
Surviving are six children, Barbara (Wilmer Good) of Lititz, Thelma (Isaac Thomas) of Lancaster, Lois (David Greene) of Lancaster, Doris (David Moyer) of Mt. Solon, VA, Robert Martin (Lois Moyers), Ruth (Jay Carpenter) of Lancaster; sixteen grandchildren; 46 great-grandchildren; seven great-great- grandchildren and a sister-in-law, Evelyn M. Martin of Lititz. Elsie was preceded in death by nine siblings, Barbara Graham, Elizabeth Groff, Clarence Groff, Roy Groff, Anna Hess, Elva Lehman, Esther Groff, John Groff and Miriam Gehman.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Stumptown Mennonite Church, 2831 Stumptown Road, Bird-in-Hand with a visitation an hour prior to the service (2-3:00 pm). A private burial was held at the Old Weaverland Mennonite Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff at Garden Spot Village for the loving care given to our Mother. We would also like to thank Hospice and Community Care for their end-of-life support. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to Garden Spot Village Benevolent Fund, 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland, PA 17557. FurmanFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »