Elsie M. Hundley, of Quarryville, and formerly of Strasburg, died at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy, PA following a brief illness, on Sunday, October 18, 2020, one day after her 91st birthday. She was the wife of the late Andrew S. "Bud" Hundley. Born in Philadelphia she was the daughter of the late William and Elsie Kaelin Lambert.
Elsie retired from Havertown Printing where she had been employed in the billing department for many years.
Active in her church, she was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Strasburg, where she participated in Sarah Circle, Stitchin Sisters, Fair Ladies, Widows Group and as a Deacon.
Surviving her are 3 children, Linda L. (Ed) Bredin of Ronks, Drew S. Hundley of Downingtown, Dr. Andrea S. (Leo) Petrokonis of New Providence; and 6 grandchildren, Patrick, Michael, Brett, Alyssa, Sarah, and A.J.
She was preceded in death by her husband Bud; 2 sisters, Louise Britton and Lois Lambert; and 2 grandchildren, Leah Frances and John Petrokonis.
An in person Funeral Service will be held from First Presbyterian Church of Strasburg, 101 South Decatur Street, Strasburg, PA on Wednesday. Oct. 21, 2020 at 10:00AM with Rev. Robert K. Bronkema officiating with limited seating and COVID restrictions in place. The service may also be viewed at straspres.org on Facebook or You Tube. Interment will be private in Hillside Cemetery, Roslyn, PA.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Elsie's memory to samaritanspurse.org. Arrangements entrusted to Murray A. Miller at reynoldsandshivery.com.