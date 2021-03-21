Elsie M. Hower, 90, formerly of Columbia passed away on March 16th, 2021. She was born in Lancaster County to the late George and Fannie Shenberger and was a lifelong resident of this area. Elsie was a homemaker and was a former president of the Columbia Number One Auxiliary. She loved animals and adored her family. Elsie was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother.
Elsie leaves behind her children, Robert, husband of Evelyn Haldeman, James Haldeman, Marlin, husband of Lisa Haldeman, Nancy, wife of Dennis Graham, Roberta Haldeman, Carol, wife of Stokes Cook, Faye, wife of the late John Markley, Linda Gunzenhauser; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and a large extended family. She was preceded in death by her husband Marlin E. Hower in 2000; a son, Randy Scott; two infant daughters, Patsy and Janet; six siblings, Mary, Elizabeth, George, Rosie, Carrie, Edith.
Services for Elsie will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 24th, 2021 at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA 17512. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until service time. She will be laid to rest with her late husband at 1:30 p.m. at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. If attending any events, please wear a mask and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Hwy. E., Lancaster, PA 17602. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville.