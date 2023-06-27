Elsie M. Hanna, 79, of Leola, died Sunday, June 25, 2023, at Lancaster General Hospital. Her husband of 62 years, C. James Hanna, survives. Born in Manheim, she was the daughter of the late Aldus and Ellen (Landis) Nolt.
Elsie was primarily a homemaker but had also worked in the deli and bakery of the former Erb's Market, New Holland.
She was a member of Groffdale Mennonite Church, where she had taught Bible School. She enjoyed spending time with her family, playing cards, working on puzzles, word searches, and attending car cruises with Jim.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by five children: Janice Hanna fianc of Jody Ebersole, Leola, Deb married to Barney Fitzwater, Fivepointville, James Corey Hanna, Denver, Kirby married to Nicole Hanna, Leola, and Tonya married to Kenny Fetterhoff, Ephrata, six grandchildren: Katelyn Hanna, Gregory Fitzwater fianc of Kendel Baier, Kameron Hanna, Corey Hanna, Sydney Fitzwater and Preston Fetterhoff, and two siblings, Verna Martin and Earl Nolt.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Nolt.
Her funeral will be held on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Groff-High Funeral Home, 145 W. Main St., New Holland, with Pastor Tom Eshleman officiating. Interment in Groffdale Mennonite Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Groff-High on Thursday from 10 11 a.m.
If desired, memorial contributions in her memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17603. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.
