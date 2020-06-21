Elsie M. Bischoff Barkhimer, 100, of Lititz, went to be with her Lord on June 16, 2020. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Joseph J. and Mary C. Pinkerton Stockbauer. Elsie was married 60 years to the late Arthur Bischoff, Jr. and was also married to the late Harold L. Barkhimer for several years.
In Elsie's early years, she worked for jeweler Sol Solomon and child psychologist Psyche Cattell.
Elsie was an active member of First Reformed United Church of Christ where she was a teacher of the Nursery Sunday School Department for many years, president of the Women's Guild and also preached a sermon, of which she was quite proud. Elsie's main hobby was oil painting. She derived much pleasure in her landscapes and birds. She also loved playing pinochle.
Surviving are three daughters: Marianne, married to Bruce E. Adams, Marilyn, married to Ronald L. Kennard and Cynthia E., married to John M. Hornberger, all of Landisville; four grandchildren, two step grandchildren; four great-grandchildren, four step great-grandchildren and one sister, Ruth Weaver of Lancaster. Elsie, the oldest, was preceded in death by five brothers and four sisters.
Elsie will always be remembered as a loving, compassionate, thoughtful and giving person. She had a big heart and a pleasant upbeat personality. She was a loving wife as well as a comforting and supportive mother. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions in Elsie's honor may be sent to Brethren Village, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. To send online condolences please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »