Elsie L. Morrison, 95, of Bart, passed away on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at her home. She was born in Bart Twp. on April 15, 1926. She was the daughter of the late Galen Graham and Kathryn (Mowrer) Graham Haubert. Elsie was raised by her grandparents, John and Jennie (Johnson) Mowrer, on their Mt. Pleasant farm. She was the wife of the late Richard E. Morrison for 61 years at the time of his passing on August 18, 2004.
Elsie is survived by two children: Glenn, husband of Beth Morrison of Quarryville; and Ilene, wife of Donald Neaves of Quarryville; three grandchildren: Dennis Neaves, Alyssa Morrison and Ryan Morrison; and four great-grandchildren: Connor Neaves, Daria Neaves, Rylan Morrison and Reed Morrison. She was preceded in death by a sister, Alta Rapp, and a brother, David Wilmer Graham.
Services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pet Pantry, 26 Millersville Road, Lancaster, PA 17603. Online guestbook at www.dewalds.com.