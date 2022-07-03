Elsie Kreider Bowman, 88, of Ephrata, passed away in the loving care of Zerbe Sisters Nursing Center and Caring Hospice on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. A day she would have celebrated her 69th wedding anniversary with her late husband, Lester Bowman.
Born in Ephrata, she was the daughter of the late Paul Kreider; raised by her father and late grandmother, Elsie Kreider.
She was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Ephrata, where she taught Sunday school, was a member of the Altar Guild, and visited the elderly and shut-ins, delivering Altar Flowers.
Elsie attended Ephrata High School. She was then employed by Walter W. Moyer Company as a supervisor, and after retirement worked for Martins Country Market and Durawood Products.
Family was the most important thing in her life, and she enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, creating many fun memories together. She also enjoyed spending time at their cabin in Mifflin County, traveling, spending time with friends, and taking care of her flower gardens. Her passion was cooking wonderful meals and feeding people.
Elsie and her husband were members of Swing Through Square Dancing Club in Lititz. They attended many dances, competed at the PA Farm Show Complex and Kutztown Folk Festivals. They danced for the residents at many nursing homes and numerous fundraisers for different organizations.
Elsie is survived by three children, Jean Y., wife of Barry Ruffner of Reinholds, Janis D., wife of Dan Miller of Akron, Leslie, husband of Linda (Harding) Bowman of Ephrata; three grandchildren, Dustin, husband of Sarah (Weaver) Miller of East Earl, Daril Miller of Lancaster, Tyler Bowman of Denver; two beautiful great-granddaughters, Maci and Hazel Miller, and brothers, Harry Kreider and Ray Kreider.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, July 7, 2022, from 10 to 11 AM at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 167 E. Main Street, Ephrata, followed by funeral services at 11:00 AM, with Mark R. Luscombe officiating.
Interment will take place in the Memory Gardens Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations may be made to Zerbe Sisters Nursing Home, 2499 Zerbe Road, Narvon, PA, 17555 or to Caring Hospice, 101 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA, 17603.