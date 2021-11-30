Elsie Jane Weaver, 82, of Ephrata, went to her eternal home on Saturday afternoon, November 27, 2021, after a brief illness.
She was born in Earl Township, daughter of the late Horace A. Wanner and Eva W. (Stauffer) Wanner. She was the wife of the late Raymond R. Weaver who passed away in November 2010.
Jane was a member of Blue Ball Church of the Brethren. She loved spending time with family, she blessed many through her gifts of serving and hospitality and she enjoyed gardening, canning, and baking. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, as well as a faithful friend and follower of Jesus Christ.
She was previously employed by S. Clyde Weaver Meats and as a deli clerk at Weaver Markets.
Surviving are her sons, Galen R., husband of Janet (Martin) Weaver of Ephrata and Linford L., husband of Beverly (Baker) Weaver of Reinholds; daughters, L. Elaine, wife of Jacob Good of Palmyra, Caroline, wife of Glenn Brenneman of Lititz, and Janet, wife of Karl Oberholtzer of Ephrata; sisters, Kathryn Kochel, Helen Snader, Edith, wife of Eugene Horning, and Margie, wife of Marvin Weaver; a brother, Horace S., husband of Dorothy Wanner; 16 grandchildren and 30 great- grandchildren.
Four grandchildren welcomed her to heaven. She was preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy Leaman and brother, Charles Wanner.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, from 6 to 8 PM and Thursday, December 2, 2021 from 9 to 10 AM at the Blue Ball Church of the Brethren, 1005 Main Street, Blue Ball. Relatives and friends are invited to join our family for a life celebration service on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at 10:00 AM, at the church, with Pastors Quentin Rissler and Jeff Stauffer officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
If desired, memorial contributions in Jane's memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA, 17604 or Lincoln Christian Home, 1307 Apple Street, Ephrata, PA 17522.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
