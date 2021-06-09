Elsie J. McNece, 90, of Maytown, passed away on June 8, 2021. Elsie is survived by her six children; Roy married to Sharon McNece, Lancaster, Dennis McNece, Dinwiddie, Virginia, Gary married to Nikki McNece, Elizabethtown, Brian married to Andrea McNece, Mount Joy, Floyd married to Deb McNece, Maytown, Thurman, Jr. "Buck" married to Wendy McNece, Maytown, 20 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Elsie was a 1949 graduate of the former East Donegal Township High School. A Certified Nurse's Assistant, Elsie was employed by Masonic Village of Elizabethtown. She was a member of the Mount Joy Church of God where she assisted in the church library. Elsie also enjoyed reading, puzzles and most importantly, sharing time with her family.
Born in Bainbridge, she was the daughter of the late Albert E. and Eva Irene Weaver Frank. The last of her immediate family, she was preceded in death by sisters, Catherine Winters, Edith Flowers, Anna Flowers and her brother, Henry Frank.
A funeral service will be held at the Mount Joy Church of God, 30 East Main Street, (rear entrance door) Mount Joy on Monday, June 14, 2021 at 11 AM. A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 AM. Interment to follow in the Maytown Union Cemetery.
If desired, memorial contributions may be sent to Mount Joy Church of God, 30 East Main Street, Mount Joy PA 17552. To leave a condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »