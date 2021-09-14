Elsie B. Zook, age 90, of 5807 Limeville Road, Gap, PA, passed away at her home on Sunday, September 12, 2021. She was the wife of Jonas Z. Zook. She was born in Kinzers, daughter of the late Elam A. & Sadie Beiler Stoltzfus.
She was a member of the Old Order Amish Church. She was a homemaker.
Surviving besides her husband are 2 step children: Alvin S. husband of Mary Swarey Zook of Glen Campbell, PA, Anna S. wife of Aaron E. Stoltzfus of Gap, 18 step grandchildren, 19 step great-grandchildren, sister, Emma Glick of Gordonville. She was preceded in death by 6 siblings: Malinda Blank, Elmer husband of Naomi Lantz Stoltzfus of Gap, Elizabeth Esh, Ida Stoltzfus, Allen Stoltzfus and Erma Stoltzfus.
Funeral service will take place from her late home, 5807 Limeville Road, Gap, PA on Tuesday, September 14th at 11 a.m. E.S.T. Friends may call at the late home from the time of this notice until time of service. Interment will be in the Buena Vista Amish Cemetery.
Arrangements by the Shivery Funeral Home, Christiana & Paradise. shiveryfuneralhome.com
