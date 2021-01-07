Elsie A. (Petruccelli) Petrucciello, 102, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on January 4, 2021. Born and raised in Paterson, NJ, she lived there for 58 years before moving to Wallington, NJ, for 37 years. She was a past parishioner of Most Sacred Heart of Jesus RC Church, Wallington, was a lifetime member of the Weight Watchers in Lyndhurst, NJ, for 50 years and she enjoyed crocheting and plastic canvas.
Beloved wife for 65 years of the late Albert who passed away in 2013. Devoted mother of Albert and his wife Arlene of Lancaster, PA, and Richard of Phoenix, AZ. Cherished grandmother of Mark Petrucciello of Evanston, IL, and Allison Diaz of Paterson. Loving great-grandmother of Aminata, Nirvana and Jeffrey, all of Paterson.
Visiting Saturday 10:30 – 11:30AM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton, NJ. A prayer service will begin at 11AM. Entombment to follow at Calvary Cemetery, Paterson.
In lieu of flowers, donations made in Elsie's memory to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org, would be greatly appreciated.