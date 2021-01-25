Else Caroline Lohmann Linde passed away on January 21, 2021, at the age of 99. She was the wife of the late Karl Dietrich Linde and the daughter of the late Wilhelm Lohmann and Helene Strauch Lohmann. Else was born on October 14, 1921 in San Jose, Costa Rica as the third oldest of 5 children to German parents. At age 6, she moved to Germany via steamboat. She remained in Germany through World War II, where she was required to work on farms to provide food for the German war effort. In September of 1951, she was granted a scholarship through the Marshall Plan to study home economics at Drexel University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. While there, she met Karl Dieter Linde, whom she married on October 18, 1952 in the Little Britain Presbyterian Church. They were a wonderful, inspirational pair. They spent their first few years working on Arthur Brown's farm in Nottingham, Pennsylvania before purchasing their own farm in 1956. There they started the Lindenhof Guernsey farm near Kirkwood, PA, and she and Karl resided there the remainder of their lives. Else and Karl considered their family and farm to be the biggest blessing of their lives.
Else was a strong woman, who loved to care for her family, understood the beauty of hard work, and was always ready to serve any friends, guests or family who visited the farm. She worked diligently to maintain the farm, including raising chickens, growing vegetables, and utilizing fresh cream and milk from the Guernsey herd. Else was a tremendous cook, creating many of her own special recipes that her family continues to enjoy from her collection. She provided 3 square meals a day and insisted the family always eat together and eat on time. To her grandchildren (who called her Omi) she was renowned for her ice tea, cookies, and big pots of Nuddelauflauf, which they delighted in on Sunday afternoons as they squeezed around her kitchen table.
She leaves behind an amazing family and an immense legacy, and she will be dearly missed.
Else is survived by her children Karl (Lynn) Linde, Gilbert (MaryAnn) Linde, Mildred (Jim) Widmann, and Axel (Susan) Linde and her 14 grandchildren Macy Ketcham, Karl Linde, Clarissa Linde, Sarah Palka, Cooper Linde, Brent Linde, Elizabeth Alter, Dietrich Linde, Amanda Groff, Stephen Linde, Caroline Vining, Rebekah Johnson, Bethlehem Linde, Anna Linde, and 15 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by 3 great-grandchildren.
Else's family is very thankful for the excellent care she received through PA Home Care of Lancaster and Hospice and Community Care of Lancaster, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Little Britain Presbyterian Church, 255 Little Britain Church Rd., Peach Bottom, PA, and Hospice and Community Care of Lancaster, PA. Funeral services will be privately held.
