Eloise Redmon Payne, 90, of Lancaster, passed away on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at Oak Leaf Manor North. Born in Asheville, NC she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Bessie (Netherton) Redmon. She was also the loving wife of the late Willie Leonard Payne for over 60 years until his passing in 2016.
Eloise met the love of her life, Willie Leonard, while playing piano for (and singing with) a gospel singing group. Eloise attended Blanton's Business College and worked as a secretary. When they started their family, raising their children and caring for their home became her focus. After their children had grown, Eloise was proud to work as an executive secretary for Blue Cross Blue Shield for the last 10 years before retirement.
Faith was a large part of Eloise's life. She was a long-time member of Manor Church and was a former member and employee of Hempfield United Methodist Church.
Family came first to Eloise; it was her whole world. She will be dearly missed by her son, Leonard Payne and his wife Robin; daughter, Nancy Kelly and her husband Jim; 3 grandchildren: Amy (Mike) Splain; Zach (Ally) Payne; and Cyndi (Tim) Meredith; 4 great-grandchildren: Collin, Tori, & Gabi Meredith & John Payne. She will also be missed by her North Carolina family.
Eloise is preceded in death by her husband Willie Leonard; her parents; and a brother.
To ensure safety for friends and family at this time, the family will be holding private services. Interment will be held at Manor Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Hempfield United Methodist Church - Care Ministry (attn: Joyce Young) 3050 Marietta Ave., Lancaster, PA 17601.
