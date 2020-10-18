Eloise K. Rettew

The PA Dutch would say, "Hoch dich anne". On Friday, October 9th, Eloise sat down one final time to rest at her apartment in Mount Joy, after a full life. The daughter of Harry B. and Lily Ludwig Kauffman, she was born in 1928 and raised in Lititz, PA, before it was considered the "coolest small town".
She graduated from Lititz High School in 1946. Eloise was a cheerleader and a member of the field hockey team that won the county championship in '45.
Fred Rettew caught her eye and married her at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Lititz. They remained married for 70 years. Fred died in April, 2018. Eloise was a rabid Penn State Football fan and occasionally joined the alumni bus for away games. She volunteered as a docent at Wheatland for five years in the 70's and enjoyed a "slumber party" with the other docents at the mansion one night.
Four daughters survive her; Carol (Tom Eisemann), Lititz; Sally (Michael Forry), Mount Joy; Gail (Bob Funk), Mount Joy; Amy (Doug Helman), Millersville. Also surviving are four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She is pre-deceased by sisters: Dorothy Meiskey and Vera Mowery and two brothers: Harry Kauffman and Franklin Kauffman.
Eloise will rest with her husband at Indiantown Gap Cemetery in a private interment. We would like to thank Hospice and Community Care of Mount Joy for their wonderful service.
