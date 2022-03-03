Eloise "Ellie" Marlain Ibach, passed shortly after birth on Friday, February 25, 2022 at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. She was snuggled every moment of her life by her family. She was the beloved daughter of Jeffrey S. Ibach, Jr. and Rose (Nickel) Ibach.
In addition to her parents, Ellie is survived by a brother, Blake; paternal grandparents, Jeffrey, Sr. and Grace Ibach; and maternal grandparents, Joseph and Sandra Nickel. Also surviving are great-grandparents and numerous loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A funeral service will take place at Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. 227 West Fourth St., Quarryville, PA on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Brett Rush officiating. Private interment will be in the Longenecker's Reformed Mennonite Cemetery, Strasburg Township. Online guestbook at:
