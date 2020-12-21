Elnora S. Diem, 86, of McAlisterville, passed away at 3:43 PM on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at the Locust Grove Retirement Village in Mifflin.
Born on December 16, 1934, in West Cocalico Twp., Lancaster Co., she was a daughter of the late Elmer and Elizabeth (Sauder) Ebersole. On October 1, 1955, she married her late husband, Ivan C. Diem, with whom she was blessed to share nearly 54 years of marriage before his passing on August 31, 2009.
She is survived by her five children, Susan Gehman married to John of McAlisterville, Charles Diem married to Nancy (Swartz) of Mifflintown, Jesse Diem married to Sylvia (Fry) of Mifflintown, Debra Gingrich married to Paul of Dillsburg, and Dawn Brubaker married to Conrad of Mifflintown; eighteen grandchildren; twenty five great-grandchildren; siblings, Elta Ebersole, Elvin Ebersole, Wilmer Ebersole, all of Myerstown, and Janet Martin of Reinholds.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one grandson, Christopher Gehman.
All Services will be private with her son-in-law, Pastor Conrad Brubaker and Pastor Timothy Lauver officiating. Interment will take place at the Brick Church Cemetery, Richfield.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that memorial donations be made in Mrs. Diem's memory, to the Olive Branch Mennonite Missions, 87 Mountain Road, Denver, PA 17517.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Brown Funeral Homes, Inc., 111 Westfall St., McAlisterville.
