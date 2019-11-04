Elnora L. Doulin, 84, of Willow Street, PA, went home on Friday, November 1, 2019. She was the wife of Benjamin F. Doulin. She and Ben would have celebrated 65 years of marriage.
Elnora was born in Eden Twp., a daughter of the late Willis C., Sr. and Edith M. Lefever Zander.
In her early years, she had been employed by the former Armstrong Cork Company. Elnora enjoyed working outside in her flower beds, but her favorite pastime was spending time with her son and grandchildren.
In addition to her husband Benjamin, she is survived by a son, Bryan Doulin, Willow Street, 2 grandchildren, Brandon Doulin and Brenda K. Doulin, and a sister, Anna Mary Wagner (Kim), Quarryville. She was predeceased by 6 siblings, Helen Dull, Geraldine Shenk, Miriam Herr, Clara Mae Sheaffer, Dorothy Tout, and Willis C. Zander, Jr.
Friends are invited to attend funeral services at Reynolds Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 144 East State Street, Quarryville, on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at 11:00 AM with Pastor Tom Lefever and Pastor Gerald Frey officiating. Interment will be in the Willow Street Mennonite Cemetery. Viewings will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday from 6-8:00 PM and Thursday from 10-11:00 AM. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. www.reynoldsfuneralhome.net.