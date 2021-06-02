Elmo Lorah, 91, died peacefully in the arms of her Lord and Savior on Friday, May 28, 2021 at Ephrata Hospital. She had resided at Ephrata Manor since 2013. She was married 65 years to Charles E. Lorah who died in 2019. Surviving is a daughter, Deborah K. Lorah of Blue Ball, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by sibling, Harvey Laidig (NY), Dorothy Laidig Hollenshead, Marjorie Laidig Swope (PA).
Many called her "Mom" because her heart was just too big for one daughter. Her extended family was near and dear to her and her home was open to anyone who needed a place to be for the holidays. She loved trying recipes from her collection of local church cookbooks and could tell you exactly whose recipe she was using. She could fry the best potatoes, baked an incredible vanilla pie and frosted many Lepp cakes in her life.
But her passions were her flower gardens and quilting. She was a member of the Berks Quilters Guild for many years and loved attending quilt shows and retreats with her friends. She spent many hours sewing quilts for Lutheran World Relief and was always up to the challenge of a new charity project, no matter how complicated or how short the deadline. In her later years, she became a charter member of Hands of Hope Prayer Shawl Ministry and was constantly crocheting a charity scarf. Her heart was always for others who were in need.
Elmo was the daughter of the late Jesse and Bertha (McClain) Laidig and was raised in Fulton County, PA. She moved to Bowmansville to help train staff at the newly opened Howard Johnson's Service Plaza on the turnpike. She later worked at Zinn's Diner and several local sewing factories. She was a member of St. John Center Lutheran Church and helped with many of the Women of the ELCA projects. After their move to Ephrata Manor, Elmo made many new friends and valued her time with those who loved her for her gentle and caring heart.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Elmo's memory may be made to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125 to Ephrata Manor, 99 Bethany Road, Ephrata, PA 17522 or to a charity of one's choice. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com Arrangements by the Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill, PA