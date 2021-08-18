Elmira M. Good, 92, of Bowmansville, passed away on August 16, 2021.
Born in Bowmansville to the late Walter S. and Emma (Good) Groff, Elmira was the wife of the late Rufus E. Good who passed away in 1992.
Elmira was a life member of Pine Grove Church, Bowmansville. During her working years she was a bookkeeper and worked in the Sales Planning Dept. at Weaver's Chicken in New Holland (now known as Tyson Chicken), New Holland Farmers National Bank & Trust Co., and New Holland Finance Co.
She enjoyed knitting, needlework, reading, word searches, the Phillies, spending time with her family, and playing games with friends. She worked with the exhibits at the New Holland Farmers Day Association for many years and was a retired Honorary Director.
She was very active in her church, playing the organ for 60 years. She taught Sunday School and helped a friend begin Market Place Bible School ministry. She was also involved with Triple B, Pioneer Club, Released Time, and Women in Mission.
She is survived by a son Dwight D. Good of New Holland and a daughter-in-law, Joan (Binkley) Good, two granddaughters, Alicia Brackbill wife of John Brackbill and Melissa Krug, wife of Adam Krug, three great-grandchildren, Iain, Ainsley, and Galen Brackbill.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Rev. Douglas L. Good in 1987 and a sister, Erla G. Wise in 2017.
A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, August 28, at 11:00 A.M. at Pine Grove Church, 1194 Reading Road, Bowmansville. A viewing will be held at the church on Saturday from 9:30 A.M. until the time of the service. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Elmira's memory to Pine Grove Church, 1194 Reading Rd., Bowmansville, PA 17507 or Fairmount Homes, 333 Wheat Ridge Dr., Ephrata, PA 17522. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com. Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA.