Elmina L. Stoltzfus

Elmina unexpectedly went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. She resided at Zerbe Sisters, Narvon, PA the past 10 years. Born Dec. 9, 1933 in Narvon, PA, she was the daughter of the late Fred K & Barbara Petersheim Stoltzfus.
She is survived by a sister Lydia, wife of Carl Good, Narvon, PA, a brother Christian P. and his wife Mary, IN, Joy wife of Amos, TN and Jean, wife of Freddie, MN, 4 nieces & 3 nephews, 21 great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by 4 brothers: Alvin, Amos, Freddie, Raymond and 1 nephew Philip.
Elmina's first teaching job was at California School, Narvon, PA. She had many good memories of her time spent with her pupils.
There will be a Graveside Service on Friday, Sept. 6, 9:00 AM, at Mast Cemetery, Morgantown, PA. Friends and family are welcome to attend. Arrangements by Groff-High-Eckenroth Funeral Home.