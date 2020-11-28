Elmer Z. Nolt, 80, of Talmage, PA, passed away early Thanksgiving, Nov. 26, 2020 surrounded by his loving family at Ephrata Community Hospital, following a brief illness. Elmer was married to Minerva M. Nolt (Weaver). They would be celebrating 62 years in December. Born in Akron, PA, he was the son of the late Amos and Ada Nolt. He will also be missed by his four children: Wanda, wife of Carl Musser of Stevens, Marie, wife of Dale Martin of Myerstown, Barry Nolt, husband of Dawn (Stroud) of Lititz, and Brent Nolt of Brownstown; 12 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; siblings, Vera (Jerry Sensenig) of Quarryville, Paulene (Landis Weaver) of Quarryville, Amos Nolt, Jr. (Elizabeth) of Peach Bottom, and Aaron Nolt (Loretta) of Ephrata. He is preceded in death by siblings, Martin Nolt (Eva) of Peach Bottom and Mabel Nolt.
Elmer was an active member of Groffdale Mennonite Church, where he served as a trustee and in numerous other positions. He was a truck driver for E. K. Bare & Sons for 55 years as an owner-operator. He and his wife enjoyed spending time at the beach in their home in Angola By The Bay, DE, and winters in Sarasota, FL. They also loved to go camping and riding motorcycles with friends and family. He was happiest when spending time with his loved ones.
Elmer was a devoted husband to Minerva and together they built a full and happy life firmly rooted in the values of faith, love, and hospitality. Elmer has gifted his loved ones with countless memories of laughter, kindness, and goodwill. He will be missed by all whose lives he has touched. Our family would like to extend our appreciation to the Ephrata Community Hospital for the love and care that they showed to Elmer and our family during his stay in the hospital.
The public viewing (following Covid guidelines) will take place at the Groffdale (Brick) Mennonite Church, 168 N. Groffdale Rd., Leola, PA 17540 on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.
Private Graveside service to follow in the adjoining cemetery. Kindly omit flowers. Memorials are welcomed to the Groffdale Mennonite Compassion fund c/o the above address. Furman's – Leola
