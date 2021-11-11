Elmer Wade, 85, of Quarryville, passed peacefully into eternity with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. His loving wife of 68 years, Faye (Shoemaker) was by his side.
Born August 11, 1936 to the late Clair and Frances Wade, Elmer attended Quarryville High School as part of the graduating class of 1954. Elmer and Faye were married at the age of 17. "They tried to tell us we're too young, too young to really be in love." 68 years later-they've never been more in love.
Elmer got his start in the car business working for Abel Tire in Quarryville, pumping gas and changing tires. In 1962 he began working for Spence Motors (later Stoner-Wagner) as a salesman, and two years later became partner. He took sole ownership in 1986, and later with his sons, the dealership became known as Stoner-Wade Ford. Elmer fully retired and sold the business in 2018. He enjoyed serving the town's customers for 56 years. What a blessing it was to do what he loved.
Elmer and Faye lived an active lifestyle enjoying many years of camping, hunting, fishing, boating, cycling and snowmobiling. He also rode and enjoyed horses from a young age. Racing the local Amish with his horse and cart and later taking his children to ride in horse shows.
Elmer was an avid fan of college basketball and NHRA Drag Racing. He was a 5-time record holder in stock eliminator and multiple winner at Cecil County Dragway.
Together, Elmer and Faye frequented Cape May, NJ and St. Petersburg, FL. In Florida, Elmer had a lot of fun and success on the shuffleboard court. In his later years, he enjoyed watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren participate in sports and activities, and swim in his backyard pool.
Elmer was a longtime member of Union Presbyterian Church where he served as a trustee, choir member and youth advisor. He played French horn in the "Malta Band" and sang in the Lanchester Chorus. He also served on the Board of Trustees with Farmers Bank for many years.
Elmer was a humble, kind, hardworking and generous man. Everything he owned was meticulously cared for, including his homes, cars and landscaping.
Elmer is survived by the love of his life Faye, son Kent (Brenda Landis) daughter Susie (Scott Bauermaster) and son Brian (Kathy Yost). He was affectionately known as Pap-Pap to his 8 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, all who will miss him dearly.
Funeral services will be held at Union Presbyterian Church, 5637 Street Road Kirkwood, PA on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 3:00 PM with interment immediately following in the adjoining cemetery. The family will receive visitors in the church fellowship hall for a time of food and fellowship after the interment.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Elmer's memory to Solanco Neighborhood Ministries, 355 Buck Road Quarryville PA, 17566. Online guestbook at: