Elmer W. Hoover, 93, of Ephrata, died Saturday, August 12, 2022, at Fairmount Homes. His wife of 71 years, Vera Z. (Sensenig) Hoover, survives.
Born in Earl Twp., he was the son of the late Daniel and Lydia (Weaver) Hoover.
Elmer had been a farmer and also delivered furniture for Sensenig's Furniture. He was a member of South Hinkletown Mennonite Church.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by five children: Irvin S. married to Anna (Burkholder) Hoover, Ephrata, Geraldine married to Paul Zimmerman, Bernville, Vera Jane Hoover, Ephrata, Wilmer married to Lena (Horst) Hoover, Ephrata, Clifford Hoover, Mifflin, 15 grandchildren and 35 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by two stillborn grandsons, a brother Earl Hoover, and two sisters, Eva Jane Hoover and Julia Mumma.
His funeral will be held on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. at South Hinkletown Mennonite Church with Bishop Amos G. Martin, Harlan Martin, E. Merle Nolt, and Roy Sensenig officiating. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewings will be held on Wednesday at Fairmount Homes Farm Crest Chapel from 2 4 p.m. and 6 8 p.m. Kindly omit flowers. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland, is in charge of arrangements.
