Elmer Trostle, Jr., 91, of Denver, passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Ephrata Manor.
He was born in Denver to the late Elmer H. and Daisey (Showalter) Trostle. He shared 66 years of marriage with his late wife Maebelle A. (Collingwood) Trostle, who passed away November 19, 2019.
Elmer retired from Modern Masons and also worked for many years for Grant Smith and Sons, Masonry, Lancaster. He was a veteran of the US Army serving during the Korean War. He had an extensive clock collection, most of which he repaired and restored himself.
Elmer is survived by a son, Dennis J. Trostle of Denver; two brothers, Eugene S. Trostle of Reinholds, Larry S., husband of Mary Trostle of Denver, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Richard S. Trostle and two sisters, Katherine Groff and Dorothy Petery.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019, from 10 to 11AM at Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut Street, Denver, followed by funeral services at 11:00 AM with Pastor Michael Roney officiating. Interment will take place in the Fairview Cemetery Annex.
If desired, memorial contributions in Elmer's memory may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 420 Main Street, Denver, PA 17517.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
