Elmer Stoltzfus, age 92 of Gordonville, PA passed away at his residence on January 11, 2021. He was born in Gap, the son of the late Aaron and Fannie Fisher Stoltzfus. He will be missed by his loving wife, Rebecca Jane Blank Stoltzfus, of 68 years. Also surviving are four children, Brenda, wife of Ken Diller of Gordonville, Merv, husband of Janet Mellinger Stoltzfus of Smoketown, Larry, husband of Cheryl Nace Stoltzfus of Lancaster, Marilyn, wife of Dennis White of Lancaster; 10 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son, Marlin, husband of Michele Kline Stoltzfus of Marietta, 12 siblings: Elizabeth Beiler, Susie Stoltzfus, Naomi Esh, Fannie Stoltzfus, Sara Smoker, Barbara Mast, Isaac, Gideon, Aaron, Jonathan, John, and Benuel Stoltzfus.
He was a member of Ridgeview Mennonite Church, Gordonville where he had served as Trustee, Summer Bible School Superintendent, and Sunday School teacher. He was a skilled carpenter and often took on extra projects. He enjoyed spending time with family celebrating birthdays, holidays, playing games, puzzles, and talking about recent events. For many years he and his wife spent winters in Sarasota, Florida, often hosting friends, playing games, golf, and shuffleboard.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Ridgeview Mennonite Church at 11am. A limited visitation will be at 10 – 11am before the service. Private interment: the adjoining cemetery. Persons attending will be expected to wear masks and use appropriate social distance safety precautions when entering the church building and during the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ridgeview Mennonite Church Ministries, 3723 Ridge Road, Gordonville, PA 17529. Furman's – Leola