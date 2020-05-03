Elmer S. Sensenig, 89, of Lancaster, passed into the arms of the Lord while surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at St. Anne's Retirement Community, Columbia. Born in New Holland, he was the son of the late Elmer M. and Lizzie (Sauder) Sensenig. Elmer was the beloved husband of Grace (Stoltzfus) Sensenig, and they recently celebrated 67 years of marriage in March.
Elmer was a self-employed farmer in Manor Township for many years. Following retirement, he and his wife Grace traveled extensively and visited many different countries. They enjoyed spending time at their cabin in Mifflin County, golfing, snowmobiling and taking road trips on their Goldwing motorcycle. He was a devoted Christian and was a member of Neffsville Mennonite Church.
A loving husband, dad, grandpa and great-grandpa , Elmer will be deeply missed by his wife, Grace; his daughters, Carolyn DeVolder and her husband Robert, Patricia Hess and her husband Bill, Debra Gabel and her husband Robert, and Cheryl Eberly and her husband Dwayne; his grandchildren Mike (Kendall), Bryan (Caryn), Rob (Tara), Zachary, Cody (Savannah), Brad (Carly) Lindsay (Drew), Jaclyn, Tyler, Cristen, Sarah, and Colin; and 13 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by sisters, Mabel Doggett (Dwight), Pauline Sensenig, and Vesta Watt, and brother, Ray Sensenig (Opal) and brother Gail Sensenig (Carol). He was predeceased by sisters, Mary Martin and Esther Sensenig.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of Woodcrest Villa, Masonic Hospice and St. Anne's Retirement Community for the loving care given to Elmer while under their care.
Due to current health concerns and restrictions, services will be private at the convenience of the family. Elmer's final resting place will be at Habecker Mennonite Cemetery, Lancaster. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Mennonite Disaster Service, 583 Airport Road, Lititz, PA 17543. For online condolences visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »