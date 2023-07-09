Elmer S. "Pete" Huber, 86, of Brunnerville, passed away at Neffsville Nursing & Rehabilitation on Thursday, July 6, 2023. He was born in Elizabeth Township, the son of the late P. Elmer and Mabel Erb (Shreiner) Huber.
Elmer graduated from Warwick Township High School in Rothsville Class of 1954, where he played basketball and baseball. A good worker for his father on the family farm, Elmer was vital to the operation until the farm was sold. He then worked in several warehouses. In retirement, he enjoyed driving for Manheim Auto Auction. During his active years, Elmer was an early riser and very punctual.
He enjoyed listening to Blue Grass music. A great sports fan, Elmer travelled all around to sporting events with his brothers and was a season ticket holder for the Philadelphia Eagles for 40 years.
Surviving Elmer are his brothers who say, "thank you for being a good brother," Ray S. Huber, and Larry S. Huber with whom he lived, and Dale S. Huber and wife Dorothy of Macungie, PA. Also surviving are four nephews, Stephen Huber, Macungie, Scott Huber and wife Sarah, Columbia, MD, Robert Huber and wife SaraKate, Macungie, and Brian Huber, Macungie; great-nephew Liam Huber, Macungie, great-niece Sofia Huber, Macungie, and his aunt Susan Hess (94), Mount Joy.
Private interment will take place in Hammer Creek Mennonite Cemetery. Please omit flowers.
To sendonlinecondolences, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »