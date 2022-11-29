Elmer S. Glick, age 93, formerly of Gordonville, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at Lincoln Christian Home, Ephrata. He was the husband of the late Anna M. Beiler Glick who passed away on July 25, 2020. Born in Gap, he was the son of the late John and Katie Smoker Glick.
Elmer was a member of Weavertown Amish Mennonite Church, Bird-in-Hand. Elmer and Anna loved to serve and enjoyed their years with Penn Valley Christian Retreat, Gospel Express Ministry and spending winters in Pinecraft, FL.
He was an entrepreneur and a man with a big heart and dreams. Elmer was instrumental in the start of Black Bear Structures and he enjoyed working alongside his two sons at Peaceful Valley Furniture.
Surviving are 4 children: Kate wife of Roy Zook of Gordonville, John husband of Lois Miller Glick of Gordonville, Sue Glick of Willow Street, Ray Glick of Ronks, 16 grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren. Also surviving is a dear family friend Edna Petersheim of Gordonville. He was preceded in death by his son Mervin husband of Naomi Fisher Glick of Paradise, 3 siblings: Aaron and Samuel Glick, Barbara Stoltzfoos. The family would like to thank the staff at Lincoln Christian Home for their excellent care given to dad during his time there.
Funeral service will take place at Weavertown Amish Mennonite Church, 2900 Church Road, Bird-in-Hand on Thursday, December 1st at 11 a.m. There will be a viewing at the church on Wednesday, November 30th, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. There will also be a viewing at the church on Thursday, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. shiveryfuneralhome.com
