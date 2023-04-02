Elmer R. "Ray" Reiff, 57, of New Holland, passed peacefully surrounded by his family at Ephrata Community Hospital on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Born in Leola, he was the son of the late Samuel N. Reiff and Anna Z. Martin. Ray enjoyed motorcycles, especially Harley Davidsons, and was a Dallas Cowboys fan.
Surviving are: a daughter, Nicole Reiff, New Holland; a son, Tyler Reiff, Leola; siblings, Jerry husband of Patti Reiff, and Janie wife of Rodney Horning, both of New Holland; a sister-in-law, Cindi Reiff, Leola; several nieces and extended family. He was preceded in death by his brother, Elvin and his pup, Charlie.
A viewing will be held at the Furman Home for Funerals, 59 W. Main St., Leola, on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 from 6 to 8 PM. Private interment will be in Conestoga United Methodist Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Kindly omit flowers. Contributions may be made to Humane Pennsylvania, Lancaster County Services, 1729 N. 11th St., Reading, PA 19604. Furman's Leola
