Elmer R. Keck, 91, of Elizabethtown, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born Thursday, June 21, 1928 in Frankford Twp., PA, he was the son of the late Charles E. and Edna (Balmer) Keck. He was married 68 years to Joanne M. (Sload) Keck.
Elmer was retired from Mellon Bank, where he worked in maintenance. After retirement, he worked for Melhorn Trucking in Mount Joy. Elmer was devoted to the Lord and taught Bible study for over 40 years. He loved best being with his grandchildren and family.
In addition to his wife, Elmer is survived by three children, Brenda K. Maines of Elizabethtown; Kelly L. Kready and husband William of Elizabethtown; and Randy R. Keck and wife Sharon of Bainbridge; six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson. Elmer was the last of eight siblings.
Service and interment will be held at a later date. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Elmer may be made to www.woundedwarriorproject.org.
Arrangements entrusted to Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Elizabethtown. 717-367-1543.
