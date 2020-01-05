Elmer (Pete) D. Carney of Wrightsville, PA, passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019. A private service will be held at Kreutz Creek Cemetery in Hellam Township to honor his life on Tuesday, January 7, 2020.
The son of Reuben and Bertha Carney, Pete was born on July 3, 1944 in Columbia, PA. He worked as a mechanic at Kinard Trucking until he retired in 2007. After retirement, Pete spent most of his time with family and his beloved wife and love of his life, Dolores Carney, who passed in August 2019. They were together for 45 years. She was his everything.
He served in the military, enjoyed golfing, visiting the local clubs, and hosting his family for get-togethers. He belonged to the Hellam VFW, the American Legion, the Columbia Catholic War Vets, the Wrightsville Social Club and several others. Pete was one to share what was on his mind without hesitation. He was a protector of those he loved and a true caretaker of his family.
Pete was preceded in death by his brother, Reuben Carney, Jr. He is survived by two sisters, Florence Carney Weaver and Daisy Carney Meierdierck, two nieces, Crystal Carney and Laura Jones, and one great grandnephew. He is also survived by his stepson, Vance Fuller, four granddaughters, Logynn Fuller, Erin Fuller, Michelle Vera and Amanda Vera, and three great-grandchildren with one on the way. He loved them all fiercely and will be missed so much.
