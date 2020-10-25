Elmer L. Wolf died at the Lebanon Veterans Medical Center on October 23, 2020, at the age of 97. He was a lifelong resident of Ephrata, PA, where he lived, worked, worshipped, raised a family, and retired.
He was the son of Lauren Wolf and Mamie (Mary) Steely, and was predeceased by siblings Marlin L. Wolf, Galen L. Wolf, Betty Nelson, Dorothy Myers Mohn, and Irvin L. Wolf.
For 73 years, Elmer was married to his late wife, Betty M. Wolf. Together they had two daughters, Sharon L. Melson (Robert), Wernersville, PA, and Karen L. Hackman, wife of the late Scott Hackman, Ephrata, PA. In addition to his daughters, Mr. Wolf is survived by three grandchildren, Laurie Jentes (Eric), Lindsay Rada (Chris), and Bradyn Hackman. He is also survived by six great grandchildren, Benjamin Rada, Grace Jentes, Jacob Jentes, Robert Rada, Tyler Rada, and Emily Jentes.
Mr. Wolf was a proud veteran of the United States Army, and was combat wounded while serving as a soldier in the 63rd Infantry Division in Germany during World War II. He received a Bronze Star, Purple Heart, and Combat Infantryman Badge as a result of his service. He was a life member of the Cocalico Valley (Ephrata) Post 3376, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW).
For more than forty years, Mr. Wolf was employed as a machinist by the Ephrata Manufacturing Company. He later worked as a delivery courier for a local truck parts company.
Mr. Wolf was a longtime member of the Hope United Methodist Church in Ephrata, where he faithfully worshipped and served the congregation in many capacities.
Elmer was a faithful Scottish Rite Freemason for more than fifty years, attaining 32nd degree status. He enjoyed hunting as a member of the Cobbs Hollow Hunting Club in Potter County, fishing in local streams, attending public auctions, and participating in family activities.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Hope United Methodist Church 3474 Rothsville Rd. Ephrata, PA 17522. Friends will be received at the church before the service from 9-10 a.m.
Interment with Military Honors will follow at Wolf's Cemetery, Ephrata, PA.
Those in attendance are asked to follow CDC recommended social distancing practices and wear masks.
In lieu of flowers please consider memorial donations to Hope U.M. Church at the above address.
Services under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA.