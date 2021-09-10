Elmer L. Kauffman, age 66, of Gordonville, PA, passed away at the Lancaster General Hospital on Thursday, September 9, 2021. He was the husband of Janette Chapman Bray Kauffman with whom he celebrated 4 years of marriage on August 20th. He was born in Lancaster, son of Jonas F. Kauffman of Ephrata & the late Elizabeth Beiler Kauffman.
He and his wife attended the Forgiven Worship Center of New Holland and the Community Church of the Good Shepherd of Reamstown. He was formerly employed by Paradise Custom Kitchens. He enjoyed being outdoors, traveling to visit family in Pennsylvania and New York, playing drums and woodworking.
Surviving besides his wife and father are 3 siblings: Melvin husband of Esther Miller Kauffman of Lancaster, Sue Ann wife of Ralph Miller of Daleville, VA, M. Jane wife of Nathan Kauffman of Mt. Pleasant, PA.
Funeral service will take place from Ridgeview Mennonite Church, 3723 Ridge Road, Gordonville, PA, on Monday, September 13th at 10 a.m. with Pastor Jay Francis officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. There will be a viewing at the Shivery Funeral Home, 3214 Lincoln Highway East, Paradise, PA, on Sunday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. shiveryfuneralhome.com
