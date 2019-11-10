Elmer L. Herr, 81, of Manheim, passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019 with his loving family by his side. Born in Manheim, PA he was the son of the late Anna (Auker) and John Herr. He was the beloved husband to Joyce (Swinehart) for almost 59 years.
Elmer was a member of Manheim Brethren In Christ Church. For most of his professional life, Elmer was employed by Five Star Auto Body as a restorer. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed working in his garden and restoring old cars. In his free time, he enjoyed traveling to Indian River, camping and boating. Most of all, Elmer cherished spending time with his family. Elmer was generous with his time and talent. His bigheartedness will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his wife, Joyce, Elmer is survived by his children: Douglas K. Herr (Elaine) of Pequea; Linda S. Keener (Don) of Manheim; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and his sister Verna Mae Stehman. He is preceded in death by his daughter Bonita Sinniger, son Kenneth L. Herr, his granddaughter Corrine Herr and his 3 sisters and one brother.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
