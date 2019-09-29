Elmer J. Murphy, 88, of Rheems, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Lancashire Hall in Lancaster. Born Friday, August 7, 1931 in Rheems, he was the son of the late George and Catherine (Deckman) Murphy. He was married 65 years to Effie J. (Boyd) Murphy who passed away in January 2017.
Elmer was employed 42 years at the Rheems Quarry. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1951-1955, and formerly served as Fire Chief and as an EMT with the Rheems Fire Department. He also coached for Rheems Girls Softball. Elmer loved the mountains and hunting in his cabin in Potter County, and enjoyed visiting the Smokey Mountains.
A loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, he is survived by two daughters: Tammy Vuxta (Jeffery) of Elizabethtown and Tina Eppley (Lee) of Elizabethtown; a son Steven R. Murphy, Sr. (Jayne) of Marietta; eight grandchildren: Beth Voss, Rena Lehman (Lee), Kerry Harnish (Greg), Steven R. Murphy, Jr. (Tara), Brad Vuxta (Jackie), Alicia Hostetter (Mike), Travis Eppley and Dawn Young (Calvin); a daughter-in-law Bonnie Noll, and a sister Doris Oberdorf of Mount Joy.
Elmer was predeceased by a son Elmer J. Murphy, Jr.; a grandson Brian Murphy, and siblings: Jim, Catherine, Peg, Anna and Mary.
Services and interment will be held at the convenience of the family.
