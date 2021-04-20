Elmer J. Glick, 93, formerly of Hartman Station Rd., Lancaster, passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021 at Fairmount Homes. Born in Leacock Twp., he was the son of the late Amos U. and Anna Mary Esch Glick.
Elmer worked as an excavator and was a member of Witmer Fire Company for many years. He was a member of Millwood Mennonite Church, Gap.
He is survived by a brother, Levi Glick, Perry Co. and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by 6 siblings, Jake Glick, Emma King, David, Sam, Amos, and Rachel Glick.
Funeral services will be held from Millwood Mennonite Church, 441 Amish Rd., Gap on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 11 a.m. with interment in the adjoining cemetery. Friends may call on Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Witmer Fire Company, 455 Mt. Sidney Rd., Lancaster, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Fairmount Homes Sharing Fund or Hospice and Community Care. Furman's – Leola